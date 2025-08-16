Online gambling apps exit Sikkim after CM Tamang’s warning on ‘silent killer’ addiction

Following strict warnings from Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang about the dangerous impact of online gambling on the society, platforms such as Khelobet and Khel 2Bet have been banned in the state, and services have officially been stopped.

For many families, online gambling had become a hidden curse. Poor and middle-class people, in the hope of easy money, ended up losing their savings. Instead of gaining wealth, they fell into deep debt and mental stress. Some even lost their lives to suicide. The Chief Minister had earlier described online gambling as a “silent killer” that starts small but ends in disaster.

At a recent public gathering in Gangtok during the Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh, CM Tamang openly questioned why Sikkim, ranked as one of the happiest states in the Northeast, was facing rising suicide cases. He said many such tragedies were linked to addiction to gambling apps like Khelo24 and Khelobet. “People are not admitting it openly, but families are getting destroyed,” he warned.

His words were backed by real-life examples. In Timrong, a retired teacher ended his life after losing all his retirement savings to online gambling. Even though his family was not in financial crisis, the addiction dragged him into massive debt. By the time his loved ones found out, it was too late. Such cases, the Chief Minister said, are only the tip of the iceberg.

Following his warning, the government moved swiftly. Sikkim banned gambling platforms and sought support from the Government of India to block such applications across the region. The state police, under the DIG of Law and Order (Crime), were asked to monitor and take strict action.

The impact was immediate. Khel 2Bet, one of the popular betting portals, displayed a notice saying: “We don’t operate in your state/region. Please close your account and withdraw your funds.” With this, gamblers in Sikkim were cut off from the platform. For many, this came as a relief, a forced break from a dangerous habit that had ruined peace in homes.

The ban has been welcomed widely. Families who had seen their loved ones fall into the trap now feel hopeful. Citizens across the state thanked the Chief Minister for taking such a bold step to save society. Many believe this decision will help young people focus on studies, jobs, and healthy recreational activities instead of wasting time and money on online betting.

Addiction to gambling does not end overnight, and many people may still try to find secret ways to bet. But with strict laws, awareness campaigns, and community support, the government hopes to protect its people.

The Sikkim government’s action has sent out a clear message: gambling may seem like entertainment, but it is a dangerous trap. With platforms now blocked in the state, there is renewed hope that families will find peace again, and young people will be guided toward a safer and brighter future.