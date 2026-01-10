Sikkim orders fast-track regularisation of Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ temporary employees

The Sikkim government has directed all departments to expedite the regularisation of eligible temporary employees under Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories who have completed four years of continuous service.

In a circular issued on January 8, Personnel Department Secretary Rinzing Chewang Bhutia instructed all departments to submit pending proposals for the regularisation of eligible temporary employees under the first phase by January 31.

The circular noted that the first phase of regularisation, which covers employees who became eligible as of December 31, 2023, was initiated nearly two years ago but remains incomplete in several departments. The government has now asked departments to ensure that all pending cases are finalised within the stipulated timeline.

The move is aimed not only at completing the first phase of regularisation but also at paving the way for the consideration of employees who became eligible as of December 31, 2024, in accordance with existing government policy.

The directive is expected to bring relief to a large number of temporary employees and streamline the regularisation process across departments, ensuring uniform implementation of government policy.