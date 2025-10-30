Sikkim orders petrol pumps to ensure clean toilets and basic public facilities

The Government of Sikkim has issued a strict directive to all petroleum retail outlets across the state, mandating immediate improvement of essential customer facilities, including clean toilets and access to drinking water.

The order, released by the Food and Civil Supplies Department under the Legal Metrology Unit and Consumer Protection Cell, warns that non-compliance will not be tolerated this time. Authorities have noted repeated complaints about unhygienic and poorly maintained restrooms at several petrol stations despite earlier warnings.

According to the notification, all fuel outlets—whether operated by public sector companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), or private firms—must adhere to the Marketing Discipline Guidelines. The rules require petrol pumps to maintain clean, well-lit washrooms with running water, functional flush systems, and proper door latches to ensure safety and privacy for both men and women.

Each outlet must also display clear signs directing customers to these facilities and ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities and senior citizens. A “Darpan” QR code will be mandatory at every toilet area, allowing customers to submit real-time feedback to the authorities.

Beyond sanitation, the government has instructed all dealers to provide working air pressure machines for vehicles, a telephone for customer use and a stocked first-aid box. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring comfort and safety for travellers and upholding basic standards of public service at all fuel retail points.