Sikkim orders probe into death of woman and unborn twins at STNM hospital

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Sikkim has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the death of unborn twins at STNM Hospital, Sochakgang, and the subsequent referral case involving a woman from Gyalshing district.

According to an office order issued from Tashiling Secretariat on May 8, the committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed inquiry into the sequence of events surrounding the treatment and referral of the patient.

The deceased woman was identified as Sweta Karki, wife of Swarup Chettri and a resident of Gyalshing district. The inquiry will examine the circumstances leading to the death of the unborn twins as well as the subsequent death of the mother after referral.

The committee comprises senior health officials and medical experts, including Pema Seden Lepcha, Suresh Madan Rasaily, Anup Pradhan, Pooja Lohar and Pratiksha Sharma.

As per the terms of reference, the panel has been directed to review the complete sequence of events from the patient’s admission to her referral and assess whether proper medical protocols, guidelines and standards related to obstetric and gynecological care were followed.

The committee has also been instructed to identify any negligence, procedural deficiency, lapse or systemic shortcoming, if found during the investigation, and recommend accountability measures based on its findings.

