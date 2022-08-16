To revive the football culture in the state of Sikkim especially following the 2 years of Covid Pandemic, Sikkim Football Association and Sikkim Sports Department will be organizing the All Sikkim Chief Minister's football tournament 2022 league tournament which will begin from August 29, 2022.

Menla Ethenpa, President of Sikkim Football Association said, “For the first time in the history of Sikkim sports, Sikkim football association with the help of the Sikkim sports department is going to organise all Sikkim chief minister football tournament league 2022 from 29th of August 2022. This league will be played from block development level and gradually coming to the district as well as in the state level. There will be 135 teams participating in this league.”

He further said, "It may take about 45days to complete this task. And on the basis of their performance from the block level to the district level and finally in the state level the winners will be promoted to the 2nd division league which will be played next year."

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang forwarded Rs 50 lakh for the league. This was informed in a press conference which was held today. A total of 135 matches will be played in a one and half month-long tournament which covers all of the Block Administrative Centre, Sub divisions, and Districts.



The aim behind organizing this mega league tourney is to provide platforms to the footballers, especially in remote corners of the state.