Sikkim out-passes the other northeast in terms of child vaccination and at present vaccination percentage is more than 80 which is more than the fixed national average of 77 per cent.

As per the national survey but if you take its own survey it is more than 90 per cent.

It was informed by the Anusha Lama Principal Director of Health Service cum MD National Health Mission during the media sensitisation programme on Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) as Sikkim is gearing up for the IMI 5.0 from the 7th August to 12th August, after that from 11-16 September and from 9th to 14 October for which aims to cover cent per cent vaccinations which will also cover left out children.

Anusha Lama further said that in Sikkim in the last 5 years, no death due to Measles and Diarrhoea have taken place and cases are there malnutrition due to Diarrhea are there but no death, and due to Pmeumonia few death were reported.



Also Read: Sikkim to roll out Intensified Mission Indradhanush from August

Must tell, Sikkim is preparing for the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, which aims to safeguard infants and pregnant women from deadly infections.



The first round of immunisation under the IMI 5.0 will begin in Sikkim in three phases beginning next month, according to officials.

The IMI 5.0 represents a significant step forward in the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and rubella, as well as the improvement of routine inoculation.

Sikkim will start its IMI 5.0 from the 7th of August to the 12th of August, after that from 11-16 September and from the 9th to 14th of October 2023 which aims to cover a cent per cent of vaccinations.