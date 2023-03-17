The Indian Army rescued more than 1,000 tourists, who were stranded following heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of East Sikkim at Chhangu, said officials on March 17.

As per the official, the rescued tourists included the elderly, women as well as children.

Earlier on March 12, the Army successfully rescued 370 tourists who were stranded due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim.

The tourists were returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake when approximately 100 vehicles got stuck in the heavy snowfall.

Troops of Trishakti Corps, in collaboration with Civil Police and Civil Administration, immediately launched the rescue mission 'OPERATION HIMRAHAT' to provide relief to the stranded tourists.

The relief operations continued through late at night on 11 March.

The tourists were provided with shelter, warm clothing, medical aid, and hot meals by the troops and the troops arranged accommodation for the stay of 360 tourists, including 178 males, 142 women, and 50 children.

Detailed coordination was done with GREF for the road opening in the morning.

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