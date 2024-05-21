More than 115 runners from Sikkim, Mumbai, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik and Siliguri participated in the "Happiness Run 2024" 10-kilometer run which was held at Geyzing, on May 19.

The run was organized by Amar Subba Marathon Man, in collaboration with Geyzing -based Cherry Foundation.

The 10K run took off from Kyongsha Stadium and after covering Langang, Tikjek area, concluded at Kyongsha Stadium. The run was flagged off by Gyalsing DC West IAS M.Bharani Kumar.

In the women's open run, Gangtok's Anjali Subba finished first while Bandana Subba from Darjeeling and Sabina Rai from Kalimpong secured second and third position respectively.

The Podium finishers in the Men's open were Vittal Rajput from Maharashtra (first), Ganga Hang Subba from Dentam (second) and Rinchen Lepcha from Gangtok (third).

In the run held for the male athletes failing under the age category of 36-49 years, Darjeeling's Pravesh Tamang came first Bir Bahadur Rai of Jorethang came second and Sudip Pradhan from Darjeeling stood third.

Mirik's Anuda Tamang won the women's 36-49 years age category, while Shanti Rai and Sangita Rai, both from South Sikkim, finished second and third respectively.

Run was held for above 50-years-old runners as well.

The winners of were given cash prizes, medals and certificates.



Amar Subba thanked Cherry Foundation and Founder Sushil Tamang for the financial support rendered for the run. He also thanked District Administration, District Police, Sports and Youth Affairs, Geyzing, District Hospital, Geyzing and individuals for providing him an ample support to organize the run.