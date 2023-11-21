Over 21,00 beneficiaries have received financial assistance under the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme in last one year.

Data from November 2022 to September 2023 shows that a total of 21,36 patients have received crucial financial assistance through the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme (CMMAS). The latest addition of 35 beneficiaries further emphasizes the scheme's commitment to aiding those in need.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met and interacted with individuals undergoing medical treatment within and outside the State, at his official residence, Mintokgang today.

Addressing their concerns, the Chief Minister provided financial assistance to 35 patients suffering from various illnesses and assured them every possible help from the state for their treatment.

The beneficiaries extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his kindness and generous support.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, numerous schemes have been introduced, benefiting the needy by facilitating financial assistance to the patients in need of treatment. The Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Scheme (CMMAS) is one such scheme aimed at supporting patients with chronic health conditions. The beneficiaries under the Government's 'Vatsalya' scheme are also being supported through CMMAS.