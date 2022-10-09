Dentam, a picturesque town in West Sikkim, is scheduled to host the International Tamu (Gurung) Sammelan, which will take place from October 11 to 13.

Representatives from the Gurung community from over 35 countries, including India, Bhutan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, the United States, and Myanmar, as well as those from Hong Kong, are attending the three-day conference.

The International Tamu (Gurung) Council held its first Sammelan in Nepal, with the Sikkim gathering being the second. The council is an umbrella organization of the Gurung people that seeks to maintain and preserve Gurung culture and customs.

It was announced that Chief Minister P.S. Golay would inaugurate the Sammelan on October 11.

The All India Gurung (Tamu) Buddhist Association and the Gurung Association of Sikkim are both supporting the Sammelan.

Surat Gurung, general secretary of the organizing committee, told the reporters on October 8 that community members from over 35 nations will attend the meeting. The Tamu Sammelan is organized to promote the unity, existence, and identity of the Gurung community, as well as to discuss social, linguistic, and cultural issues.