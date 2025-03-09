A pace-setting activity was organised at Government Junior High School (JHS) Ralak, in Sikkim's Mangan, aiming to enhance educational collaboration and foster creativity among students.

The event, which aimed to encourage students through interactive competitions and resource sharing, is a key initiative in Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Under the initiative, drawing and essay writing competitions were conducted, engaging students in creative expression and critical thinking.

The activity was held under the guidance of Principal Shilpa Herald Harry and Subash Sharma, TGT Nepali, who ensured that students received the necessary support and encouragement. Writing and drawing kits were also distributed to participants to motivate them.

Following the competitions, prizes were awarded to students for their outstanding performances, recognizing their efforts and talent. The Headmaster of JHS Ralak Mangan expressed deep appreciation to JNV North Sikkim for organising such an event.

“These activities help students discover their hidden talents and boost their confidence,” he said.

The programme eyes promotion of leadership, academic excellence and community engagement by sharing resources and best practices with neighboring school.