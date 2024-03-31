After six months commercial flight operations have resumed at Pakyong Airport marking a significant milestone for air travel in Sikkim. The airport which serves as a seasonal domestic hub for Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim has restarted its services with flights to two major destinations Delhi and Kolkata. However flights will operate only five days a week, excluding Mondays and Fridays.

Today, the reopening saw the arrival of the Delhi-Pakyong commercial flight which brought in a substantial number of passengers. Passengers disembarking from the flight were warmly welcomed by Pakyong Airport Director Rajendra Grover and the airport staff. As a gesture of hospitality refreshments including tea and snacks were provided to the arriving passengers at the arrival point.

Spread over 201 acres and located about 31 km south of Gangtok, Pakyong Airport stands at an elevation of 4,646 ft, making it one of the five highest airports in India. It holds the distinction of being the first greenfield airport in Northeast India and the only airport in Sikkim. Inaugurated on September 24, 2018, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commercial flight operations at Pakyong Airport officially commenced on October 4, 2018.

Despite its picturesque location and acclaimed engineering, commercial flights at Pakyong Airport faced operational challenges due to adverse weather conditions. Originally designed as a Visual Flight Rules (VFR) Airport, its operations were often hindered by weather constraints.

The resumption of commercial flights at Pakyong Airport is expected to rejuvenate air connectivity to the region, facilitating smoother travel for both locals and tourists.