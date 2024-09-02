Pakyong Airport in Sikkim is gearing up for significant expansion as multiple airlines prepare to begin operations in October. IndiGo, one of India’s leading airlines, is set to launch flights connecting Pakyong with major cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the Director of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Pakyong, confirmed that the recent landslide near the airport has not impacted the runway. "The expansion is a part of the larger plan to develop connectivity and increase tourism in the region," Singh said.

The introduction of IndiGo flights is expected to significantly boost Sikkim’s tourism industry. Further, Nepal’s Buddha Air has shown interest in operating daily flights between Kathmandu and Pakyong, pending approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Other airlines, such as Blade Air and Jetwing, are also in talks with the Sikkim government and AAI for potential operations. While discussions with Blade Air are ongoing, Jetwing has already been allocated a route from Guwahati to Pakyong under India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme, with possible operations starting as early as November 2024.

Currently, SpiceJet is the only airline offering flights between Delhi and Kolkata to Pakyong Airport. The arrival of new airlines is expected to further enhance travel options and accessibility to the region.