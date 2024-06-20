Tashi Chophel, the District Collector of Pakyong and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority has issued a directive declaring the water from Nimtar, Mangthang and surrounding areas unsafe for consumption. This order, issued under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, comes after water samples from these regions tested positive for contamination, as confirmed by the microbiology lab at STNM Hospital, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Sikkim.

The District Collector, Tashi Chophel stated the gravity of the situation and urged the residents to refrain from using the contaminated water for drinking, cooking, or any other domestic purposes. "The water from these sources has been declared unfit for consumption. We are advising the public to take immediate precautions to avoid any health risks," stated Chophel in the official order dated June 20, 2024.

Earlier in the day, The Sangklang bridge, a crucial connection between Mangan and Dzongu, was washed away due to incessant rainfall.

This severely hampered transportation and the movement of materials between these regions.

To address this urgent need, a zip line has been constructed in Sangklang to facilitate the transfer of materials to and from Dzongu and Mangan.

The engineering team of BAC Passingdang, officials from BAC Mangan and the entire engineering team of Zilla MDZP Mangan, led by Divisional Engineer (MDZP) R.D. Lepcha, undertook the construction of the zip line.

A significant aspect of this effort was the involvement of the local communities of Dzongu and Chandey, who played a crucial role in the rapid response to the crisis.