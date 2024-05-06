The District Education Office Pakyong organised a coordination meeting of the District Education Office with CRC Coordinators, under Pakyong District, in the chamber of the CEO, Pakyong, on May 6.

The meeting was presided over by AD Chettri and attended by the Joint Director, Deputy Director, and other officials from the District Education Office in Pakyong and CRC Coordinators of different clusters under Pakyong District.

The objective of organising the meeting was to discuss academic issues and monitoring of implementation of different schemes under Samagra Shiksha, Education Department.

The meeting was moderated by CEO, Pakyong.

In the meet, some agendas were discussed and unanimously passed.

The preparation of the centralised question for Term I was discussed. It decided to conduct a Term I examination for classes III, V, and VIlI through a centralised question. CRC Coordinators were assigned to work on it.

In the meet, marks and syllabus for term-I exam for classes Ill, V, and VIll were also decided. Emphasis was laid on good and innovative practices of the schools, PM Poshan, scholarships, Prerna Utshav, Yoga Olympiad 2024, among others.

The role and responsibility of CRCs in the academic growth of the school were also discussed.