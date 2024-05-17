In response to the successful rescue operation, Tashi Chophel, District Collector Pakyong, expressed gratitude towards the 2nd Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Pakyong, Pakyong Police, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Pakyong, and Primary Health Centre (PHC) Pakyong for their tireless efforts.

He praised the seamless coordination among these agencies, highlighting their dedication to saving lives and ensuring the safety of all involved.

On the evening of May 16, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, a landslide occurred at the construction site of the new District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Pachey Pakyong, Sikkim. As a result, six workers were trapped under the debris. Due to the swift and coordinated response by multiple agencies, all six individuals were successfully rescued.

Leading the response and rescue operation were the 2nd Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Pakyong, Pakyong Police, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Pakyong, and Primary Health Centre (PHC) Pakyong.

Under the guidance of Inspector Arun Kumar Gautam, the 2nd Battalion, NDRF Pakyong, promptly reacted to the emergency call. They quickly mobilised and arrived at the site, utilising their expertise and specialised equipment to locate and extricate the trapped workers.

The Pakyong Police ensured the area's security, facilitating seamless coordination among the different agencies involved. DDMA Pakyong effectively managed the operation, adhering to safety protocols and efficiently allocating resources.

Additionally, the medical team from PHC Pakyong promptly provided immediate care to the rescued workers.

The NDRF team's meticulous efforts resulted in the effective evacuation of all six individuals from the landslip site.