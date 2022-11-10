Two-tier panchayat polls for 122 Zilla panchayat constituencies across Sikkim is been held on November 10.

The election is going on for more than 100 Territorial Constituency (Zilla Panchayat), more than 18 Gram Panchayat Units and 1147 wards with 207708 male and 202243 female voters.

Altogether 4,29,951 voters are said to cast their votes today. Notably, as per 9 AM statistics, a 15 per cent voter turnout has been recorded.

It is to be mentioned here that this time the Sikkim State Election Commission conducted eco-friendly and digitized general panchayat elections and counting will be held on 12 November 2022.

This time, the Commission has encouraged all concerned to make the entire election process eco-friendly and discourage the use of single-use plastic during meetings and use only eco-friendly banners and posters during campaigning.

Further, the commission is trying to conduct the election in a digitized manner there will be a QR code in a ballot with a surveillance system for polling agents and real-time tracking.

This time, the Panchayat Election is party-less and not based on political party symbols. This change has been brought about by Sikkim after amending Panchayat (Amendment) Act, 2020.