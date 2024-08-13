The Government of India has extended invitations to around 400 Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) and Elected Representatives (ERs) from Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to participate in the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Delhi, on August 15, 2024.

Among the honored invitees is Lhakit Lepcha, Panchayat Sabhapati of Tingvong GPU in North Sikkim, who has been invited as a Special Guest. Her inclusion highlights the government's commitment to empowering local leaders and promoting inclusivity within the democratic framework.

Beyond attending the Independence Day events, Smt. Lepcha will also engage in a national workshop on women's leadership, tailored for women Elected Representatives of PRIs. The workshop, set for August 14, 2024, in New Delhi, aims to enhance leadership capabilities and address the challenges faced by women in local governance.

The Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, will honor the EWRs and ERs at a special ceremony at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi.