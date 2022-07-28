Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) announced on Wednesday, 27th July that Panchayat polls, will be held from November 4-10, and all the procedures for the election will be completed as per schedule.

The declaration came on July 27 on the occasion of ‘Sarathi Samman Diwas’ which was observed at Reshithang Khel Gaon near Gangtok, Sikkim, which was attended by the cabinet ministers and legislators, officials from the state transport department along with drivers from across the State.

“Those who are seated on the dais may have to sit opposite the next time, so I advise you to visit your constituencies starting on August 15 if you want to be seated there again,” Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang informed.

It’s worthy to note that the northeastern state incorporated of 113 Zilla Panchayats, 183 Gram Panchayat Units, and 1040 Gram Panchayat Wards (excluding Zumsa) in the previous election. This time, two additional districts have also been established, therefore the number of panchayat wards will also be enhanced.