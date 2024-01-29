In a scathing critique, Kedar Nath Rai, the leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on January 29 took a dig at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for the Panchayat Sanmelan held in Sikkim. Speaking at a Press Conference of the Panchayat Cell, Rai expressed dissatisfaction with the three-day event labeling it as a wasteful exercise that brought no tangible benefits to the state.

"The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha simply wasted time in conducting the three days Panchayat Sanmelan," remarked Rai stating the importance of time in economic terms. He criticized the grand opening of the event, which featured dance and cultural programs, contrasting sharply with what he described as a sad and tragic ending.

"Nothing beneficial happened in the Panchayat Sanmelan. There were huge announcements, but there was no outcome," Rai asserted, expressing disappointment with the lack of concrete discussions on empowerment and crucial issues related to local governance.

The SDF leader raised concerns about the alleged pressure from the SKM government on elected Panchayat leaders, claiming they work according to the directives of the ruling party. Rai stressed that the event should have empowered Panchayats and discussed crucial matters, but instead, it seemed to focus on trivialities.

"When I asked one of the Panchayat leader, he said it was an interesting function where ministers taught them to sing slogans," Rai added, highlighting what he perceived as a lack of substantive discussions on the role and responsibilities of Panchayats.

Rai said that winning Panchayat elections comes with the responsibility of taking an oath for development, questioning the effectiveness of such oaths when the Sanmelan fails to address critical issues and concerns.