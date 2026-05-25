Sikkim participates in North East regional review meeting on fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying in Mizoram

A Sikkim delegation participated in the “Regional Review Meeting for North East Region” organised by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying at the High Court Hall, New Capital Complex (MINECO) in Aizawl on May 25.

The meeting was chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, in the presence of George Kurian.

Senior officials, including the Secretaries of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) and the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, along with other dignitaries from the ministry, also attended the meeting.

Team Sikkim was jointly led by Dr. Sharman Rai, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Department, Government of Sikkim, and Ms. Roshni Rai, Secretary of the Fisheries Department.

The Sikkim delegation also included Dr. Pem T. Bhutia, Additional Director of AH&VS; Dr. Pratik Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB); and Mr. Surendra Bhandari, Assistant Director of the Fisheries Department.

During the meeting, participants extensively discussed developmental activities and key issues related to the animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries sectors across the northeastern states.

The Sikkim delegation highlighted the state’s ongoing initiatives, achievements, and future proposals aimed at strengthening livestock development, improving dairy infrastructure, and promoting fisheries in the state.

Officials stated that the meeting also served as an important platform for inter-state coordination and review of centrally sponsored schemes and programmes currently being implemented across the North Eastern region.