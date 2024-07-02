The 'Sikkim Paryavaran Parva 2024’ kicked off on July 2 at the Himalayan Zoological Park with a vibrant flag-off ceremony led by Mr. Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Minister of the Forest and Environment Department. This annual event, observed from July 1 to July 14, aims to promote environmental awareness under this year's theme "Leave a Green Legacy.”

The event commenced with the ceremonial flagging off of the Green Ride, marking the beginning of two weeks dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainable practices. Attendees, including dignitaries such as Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department, and Dr. Sandeep Tambe from the Science and Technology Department, participated in various activities promoting fitness and eco-consciousness.

Activities throughout the day included cycling, a lively Zumba session, a Green walkathon, and the challenging Mastermen 10km run for participants aged 45 and above. Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha actively engaged in the Greenathon, demonstrating his personal commitment to environmental stewardship.

Highlighting the event were awards presented to winners of various competitions, including cycling and the Mastermen 10km run. Among the recipients were Jaswant Saroj and Anjali Subha, who secured top honors in their respective categories.

Additionally, a signature campaign was launched to rally support for environmental conservation efforts, encouraging attendees to pledge their dedication to sustainable living practices. Dr. Pradeep Kumar led participants in taking a collective oath to uphold environmental responsibilities.