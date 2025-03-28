The Sikkim Assembly passed the motion of thanks for the Governor's address, along with several Bills, and cleared the demands for grants of various departments on March 27. The House passed the motion of thanks to the Governor's address without any discussion by the members.

The House approved the separate demands for grants for 2025-2026 of various departments such as Tourism and Civil Aviation, Commerce & Industries, Public Health Engineering, Ecclesiastical, Rural Development & Cooperation, Social Welfare, Women, Child and Senior Citizen and Divyangian Welfare.

The assembly cleared Bills to set up three new private universities. During the session, legislators passed three significant university bills: the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University Sikkim Bill, the Sengol International University Bill, and the Fusion University Sikkim Bill.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang delivered a comprehensive overview of the government's strategic vision, emphasising a multifaceted approach to state development. The budget carefully targets critical sectors including tourism, infrastructure, water and electricity provisions, education, forest conservation, and social security.