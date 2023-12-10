Former Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Pawan Chamling on December 10 announced the party's transformation into SDF 2.0. Chamling shared insights into the revamped party stating its departure from past practices and a bold vision for the future.

Chamling clarified that SDF 2.0 is not merely a cosmetic change but a restructured and reenergized version of the SDF. He highlighted the party's success since its inception in 1993 and presented SDF 2.0 as a cleaner, born-again iteration, aligned with the modern challenges and aspirations of the people.

Chamling said that SDF 2.0 reflects a renewed commitment to the development and security of Sikkim, driven by enthusiasm and dedication. Acknowledging past faults, Chamling said that the party positions itself as a cleaner, born-again version with introspection and a focus on rectifying weaknesses.

Chamling shared SDF 2.0 embraces a modern outlook, aligning with the emerging aspirations of the newer generation and further added that with a solid history, SDF 2.0 asserts itself as the longest-serving modern political party in India.

Pawan Chamling outlined the key focus areas under the Sikkim Development 2.0 initiative, signaling the party's ambitious goals for the state:

Programs & Policies 2.0: Initiating modern programs and policies to nurture the talents of Sikkim's youth.

Sikkim Tourism 2.0: Positioning Sikkim as the preferred destination for global premium tourists.

Education 2.0: Upgrading the education system to make Sikkim a hub of quality education.

Healthcare 2.0: Leveraging resources to transform healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

Roads 2.0: Improving road infrastructure with a focus on tourism, business, and entertainment.

Cities 2.0: Developing district headquarters and curbing unplanned urban development.

Villages 2.0: Enhancing villages to make them more livable and tourist-friendly.

Sports 2.0: Establishing Sikkim as a hub for sports enthusiasts.

Pawan Chamling emphasized that SDF 2.0 represents a significant shift, with a commitment to making Sikkim-friendly and nature-friendly developments. The party envisions solving internal challenges and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the people of Sikkim.