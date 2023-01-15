Taking a dig at Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Founding President of the Sikkim Democratic Front, Pawan Chamling on Januart 15 said that emergency situation has come to Sikkim. People of Sikkim stand in line for hours to meet the government.

" This is all a emergency kind of situation in the state." , Chamling said.

Chamling said that Prem Singh Tamang's Janta Bhet Karyakram is a last ditch damage control attempt by a desperate man who had messed up his governance over the last four years.

He said that PS Tamang wasted the last four years in attending his business partners’ weddings as RSVP, birthdays, wedding anniversaries, dancing in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, partying in five-star hotels in Siliguri, Delhi and Mumbai and rushing to serve the Governor.

"And now, when his term is nearly over, he has come up with another form of his “100 days promise trick”. I have already said that it is the sequel to his first deceitful 100 days promise.", he added.

"I do not want innocent people to fall for this trap. I also hope that the concerned and intellectually active citizens of Sikkim will honestly evaluate the matter and express their opinions for the larger and long-term interest of Sikkim", he further added.

Chamling said that What could not be achieved in four years can never be achieved in one year. He said that the total state budget amounting to Rs. 52,000 crore have all been wasted to benefit his capitalist cronies based outside Sikkim, his family and a few senior SKM leaders.

"They are buying lands, buildings, hotels, etc. There is absolutely no money for job creation, public housing, welfare schemes, etc. He may give a few jobs and houses here and there but that is only to fool the rest. Mark my word, the state exchequer is empty. He is just flogging a dead horse. He may be awake till 4 am fooling the people with false promises but in reality, he is only wasting everybody’s precious time.", Chamling said.

"I met the people from the day I became Chief Minister to the last day of my fifth term. I met them systematically during my work hours and continued with my office work as well. I never made such tamasha!", Chamling added.

Accussing the Chief Minister of making the entire state bureaucracy redundant by overstepping all administrative norms and regulations, Chamling said that PS the Chief Minister is treating his cabinet Ministers and departmental officers as unwanted liabilities and behaving like a self-styled supreme emperor who is above the law.

"His foolish (murkhey) style of governing has been causing serious damage to the state administration. He has forgotten his role as Chief Minister. He is making a fool of himself. I have serious doubts about his mental stability. Ironically, our Chief Minister is doing what a peon, VLO or clerk should be doing which is collecting documents.", Chamling said.

Chamling accused the Chief Minister Goley of distributing unaccounted money randomly to a few people in the Janta Bhet Program. "He is distributing a fraction of the money made by selling the Sikkim Government’s assets – such as trees, equity share, lands, power projects etc. The Centre had allocated 27 lakh 55 thousand crore to all the states as a Covid revival fund and additional economic revival fund. The Sikkim government has no account of those funds. The money meant for the maintenance of our state infrastructure is being distributed to save his government. He is abusing his power to allure the innocent and helpless people." , Chamling said.

"The SKM media is showing the Chief Minister meeting people in a warm room inside the house but they do not show the people being tormented in the cold night outside while standing in line for hours. Only a sadist can come up with a plan to expose older people in thin clothes, mothers of small children, sick ones and general people to the December-January cold weather, all for their personal advertisement.", he further added.

"Sikkim had not dreamt of such a pathetic pariwartan when they voted the SKM party into power. The Sikkimese people will be too shy to talk of pariwartan for many years to come. Mr. Goley and the SKM party have brought such disgrace to the word Pariwartan. (Pariwartanlaai badnam garyo).", Chamling said.

"Let Sikkim know that the SKM leader is selling the future of our youth to save his corrupt government. Please be careful.”, he added.