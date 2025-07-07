Sikkim pays glowing tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th birth anniversary

The 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a towering nationalist figure and architect of India’s cultural unity, was solemnly observed in Sikkim with a commemorative event at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led the tributes, joined by the Deputy Speaker, Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha MP, MLAs, dignitaries, and senior officials.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Tamang described Dr. Mookerjee as a “visionary thinker, a dedicated educationist, and a fearless advocate for India’s unity and integrity.”

“On this sacred milestone, we solemnly remember a visionary who laid the foundation for a self-reliant and united Bharat,” Tamang said, underscoring Mookerjee’s unwavering commitment to swadeshi values and his enduring legacy as a symbol of national pride and cultural nationalism.



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The Chief Minister praised Dr. Mookerjee’s ideals as a source of continued inspiration for building an economically self-reliant India, and credited patriots like him for the nation's progress as a strong and united democracy.

Tamang also acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it is under his guidance that the contributions of national icons like Dr. Mookerjee are receiving long-overdue recognition.

Calling for the highest civilian honour for the late leader, Tamang said, “The time has come for the nation to bestow upon Dr. Mookerjee the Bharat Ratna, in recognition of his invaluable service to the nation.”