Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, on May 23, condoled the death of Indian Army officer Lieutenant Sasank Tiwari, who lost his life while on patrol duty in the difficult and harsh terrain of North Sikkim.

In a message, Chief Minister Tamang said, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young and brave officer of the Indian Army, Lieutenant Sasank Tiwari, who laid down his life while on patrol in the severe terrain of North Sikkim.” He added that the officer’s bravery, sense of duty and strong commitment to the country will always be remembered.

The Chief Minister also offered condolences to the bereaved family and expressed his solidarity with them.

“On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We stand with them in this moment of profound grief and honor his sacrifice with the utmost respect and gratitude,” he said.