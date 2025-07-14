Sikkim team departs for NE Pencak Silat championship in Dimapur

A seven-member contingent from the Sikkim Pencak Silat Association (SPSA) has left for Dimapur, Nagaland, to represent the state in the 7th North East Pencak Silat Championship 2025, scheduled to be held from July 15 to 17.

The regional martial arts event is being organised by the Nagaland Pencak Silat Association under the aegis of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation.

The Sikkim team comprises a mix of senior, junior, and pre-junior athletes, all geared up to showcase their skills on the regional stage. In the senior women’s category, Eloma Subba and Adrina Rai will represent the state, while Angelina Gurung will compete in the junior girls’ category. Jessica Mangar will fight in the pre-junior girls’ section. The senior men’s team includes Prakash Bista and Prakash Pradhan, and Yedsel Tamang will compete in the macca junior boys’ division.

The team is being led by SPSA General Secretary Bhim Subba, who will also accompany the athletes as they take part in one of the most awaited martial arts events in the Northeast sporting calendar.

Speaking before departure, Bhim Subba expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and spirit. “Our athletes have trained diligently, and we are hopeful that they will bring glory to Sikkim with their performance. Events like these not only test individual skill but also foster unity among Northeastern states through the shared culture of martial arts,” he said.

The North East Pencak Silat Championship is known for promoting traditional martial arts and providing young athletes with a platform to compete and grow. It brings together participants from all eight Northeastern states, encouraging cultural exchange and athletic excellence.