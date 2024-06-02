The Chungthang Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has issued instructions for the resumption of permits to visit the Lachung area in Sikkim, following confirmation that the Chungthang to Lachung road is now accessible by jeep.

In a recent communication, referencing WT signal NR 01, GR 60, dated June 1, 2024, the SDM informed the PI Permit Cell in Gangtok that the road to Lachung is now deemed jeepable. This development signifies a significant improvement in road conditions, facilitating travel to the picturesque Lachung region.

The decision to resume permit issuance for Lachung visits comes as welcome news for tourists and travelers eager to explore the scenic beauty and cultural richness of the area. Lachung, known for its stunning landscapes, pristine valleys, and vibrant local culture, is a popular destination among visitors to Sikkim.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and regulations while traveling in the region, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all visitors.