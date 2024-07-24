In a significant step towards improving urban cleanliness and waste management, Mr. Bhoj Raj Rai, Minister of the Urban Development Department, inaugurated two PET Bottle Shredding Machines at MG Marg today. This initiative is part of a broader effort under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) to streamline waste processing across the state.

The launch event, attended by notable figures including Mr. Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, MLA and Advisor to the Urban Development Department, Mr. Sundeep Malu, Executive Councillor of MG Marg, and Mr. MT Sherpa, Secretary of the Urban Development Department, also featured Mr. Jigmee Wangchuk Bhutia, Director of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), and other distinguished dignitaries and officials.

During his address, Minister Rai highlighted the crucial role of these machines in environmental management. The PET Bottle Shredding Machines are designed to reduce polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles into smaller, more manageable pieces. This reduction facilitates easier handling and transportation of waste bottles to recycling centers, thus contributing to a cleaner environment.

In addition to the machines installed at MG Marg, which is known for its high foot traffic, the Urban Development Department has strategically placed a total of five shredding machines at key locations. These include one at the Namchi Taxi Stand, another at Rangpo Bazaar on the highway, and one more at Jorethang near the Taxi Parking Plaza. Each machine, operating on a single-phase power supply and weighing 380 kilograms, features a bin capacity of 1000 bottles and is equipped with wheels for mobility.

The event also saw the launch of a Nukkad Natak, a street play focusing on "Source Segregation and Waste Management." This initiative aims to educate the public about proper waste disposal practices and the importance of source segregation before waste disposal.

Organized by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) under the Government of Sikkim, the program underscores the commitment to enhancing waste management systems and promoting environmental sustainability in the region.



