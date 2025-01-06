In a move towards eco-friendly and sustainable development, Sikkim has taken a bold step in transforming its fisheries sector with the launch of the Organic Fisheries Cluster in Soreng District. The initiative, announced on January 6, 2025, during the North Eastern Region State Meet held in Guwahati, marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey toward integrating sustainability into every facet of its economy.

The Organic Fisheries Cluster is part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme launched by the Government of India with the aim of enhancing fish production and improving the livelihoods of fisherfolk across the country. The cluster was officially launched by the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, with Union Ministers of State Prof. S. P. Baghel and Shri George Kurien, along with senior officials from Sikkim and other northeastern states, in attendance.

Sikkim, renowned globally for its commitment to organic farming, is now set to integrate organic practices into aquaculture. This new initiative will focus on adopting environmentally responsible fish farming methods, which will exclude the use of harmful chemicals, antibiotics, and pesticides. As a result, the Organic Fisheries Cluster is expected to significantly reduce environmental pollution, protect aquatic ecosystems, and produce high-quality organic fish, particularly amur carp and other carp species, which will be aimed at both domestic and international markets.

A key player in this initiative is the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which will provide crucial financial and technical support. NABARD will also play a role in facilitating the formation of fisheries-based Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs), promoting private investments, and ensuring the development of skills and job opportunities for local fishers. The cluster is also expected to boost the branding of Sikkim’s cold-water fisheries, enhancing the state’s tourism sector and further contributing to local economic development.

This move aligns with the broader objectives of PMMSY, which seeks to revolutionize the fisheries sector in India by encouraging a shift toward sustainable and cluster-based approaches. By capitalizing on its expertise in organic farming, Sikkim is poised to lead the way in the field of sustainable aquaculture, positioning itself as a key player in the growing global demand for eco-friendly food production.

The launch of the Organic Fisheries Cluster in Soreng not only contributes to the state's agricultural economy but also holds the potential to transform the fisheries sector in the region. With a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship, Sikkim is setting an exemplary model for other states and regions to follow. The initiative is expected to generate long-term benefits, including job creation, skill development, and increased income for local fishers, thereby improving the livelihoods of rural communities.