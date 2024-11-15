Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 15, virtually inaugurated the Tribal Research Institute and Training Centre at Assam Linzey in Pakyong district, Sikkim, coinciding with Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Addressing a gathering in Gangtok, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang paid tribute to Birsa Munda, describing him as an iconic tribal leader who championed the rights of the Adivasi community and led the Munda Ulgulan Andolan against British oppression.

“Birsa Munda, revered as ‘Dharti Aaba,’ has an indelible place in Indian history. His fight for justice and upliftment of his people remains an inspiration,” Tamang said while extending greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti as well.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for inaugurating the institute, a project that began in 2019 but faced delays during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I congratulate the Social Welfare Department, engineers, and the local contractor who ensured the building’s timely completion. This institute will play a pivotal role in the welfare and development of tribal communities in Sikkim,” he added.

Tamang highlighted the Central government's initiatives for tribal welfare, including the establishment of Eklavya Residential Model Schools (ERMS) in four districts. These schools have enabled students from Bhutia, Lepcha, and Tamang communities to excel, with many securing prestigious opportunities such as MBBS seats.

Speaking on his government’s focus on education, Tamang outlined plans for school mergers to optimise resources. “We have identified primary schools with very few students—some with as little as two pupils—and decided to merge them. This will ensure better learning environments and efficient use of manpower. We will provide transportation and hostel facilities for affected students,” he said.

The Sikkim CM said that education has the power to transform society, “Education is the backbone of society. It is key to Sikkim’s future, and we are committed to making it world-class.”