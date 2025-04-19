The Additional Secretary of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Subhasish Panda, on April 19 visited various project sites under Vibrant Village Programme in Sikkim's Mangan district.

The Additional Secretary was received at Seven Sisters Falls, Phamtam, by DC Mangan Anant Jain, along with SDM Kabi Monika Rai, BDO Kabi Tashi Wangyal Bhutia and panchayats.

The District Collector provided a detailed overview of the district and briefed about projects under Vibrant Village Programme at various stages of sanction and implementation. The PMO officer was apprised about the proposal for beautification of the Seven Sisters Falls.

Thereafter, the team visited the ruins of Ongdichi Palace at Phodong where plans are in progress to beautify the site and develop it into a prominent tourist destination. He also visited Mendroling Gumpa, a revered monastery renowned for its spiritual depth and cultural significance.

Subsequently, he visited Tingchim, where he inspected the project site at Tingchim Lake and Dewani Gaon View Point. He was welcomed by BDO Mangan, Kailash Thapa, along with panchayat members and local residents. Following this, he proceeded to inspect the Tingchim Community Hall project site, reviewing its progress and discussing ongoing developments with officials.

Towards the conclusion of his tour, he visited Sankalang to review the ongoing restoration work. The District Collector briefed him about the extent of damage from the flash floods and the efforts being made to rebuild the permanent bridge to restore connectivity.

The Additional Secretary took first hand stock of the progress being made on ground and also walked through the temporary pedestrian bamboo bridge which has been put in place to facilitate connectivity.

The Vibrant Village Programme is a centrally sponsored scheme designed to comprehensively develop select border villages upgrading roads, bridges, power, digital connectivity and livelihoods, while promoting eco‑tourism to improve local living standards and bolster national security.