Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to social media to celebrate a momentous achievement for the state, congratulating Simeyon Sukita Rai for winning the prestigious Poet Idol title in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In his post, Chief Minister Tamang praised Rai’s extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion for poetry and literature. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to his extraordinary talent, dedication, and passion for poetry and literature,” Tamang wrote. He highlighted the significance of this victory, noting that it not only brings personal pride to Rai but also illuminates Sikkim, inspiring many budding poets, litterateurs, and artists within the community.

The Poet Idol competition, renowned for its rigorous standards and international participation, is a highly coveted title in the literary world. Winning such a title underscores the depth of Rai's creativity, the impact of his words, and his unwavering dedication to his craft. “Winning such a prestigious title is no small feat, and it reflects the depth of his creativity and the impact of his words, alongside his unwavering dedication, perseverance, and thoughtful contemplation,” Tamang added.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed his hope that this accolade is just the beginning of many more to come in Rai’s poetic journey, eagerly anticipating the future works and contributions of the acclaimed poet.

“May this achievement be just the beginning of many more accolades in his poetic journey. We eagerly anticipate seeing how his words continue to inspire and move audiences both near and far,” Tamang posted.