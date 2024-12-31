Sikkim police have apprehended three individuals—Bikram Tamang (alias Tenzing), Sandeep Rai (alias Ratay), and Suman Rai—on charges of possessing a significant amount of brown sugar. They were held during a raid at their residence in Shantinagar, Jorethang.

This operation is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to tackle the rising drug-related issues in the region. The seized brown sugar is suspected to be linked to a larger distribution network operating in the area.

The three individuals are currently in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities are working to uncover the full scope of the operation and identify additional suspects involved in the drug trade.