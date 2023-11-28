A young woman's pre-graduation celebration turned into a nightmare as she became the victim of a brutal assault and rape in Ranipool. The victim filed a written FIR with Ranipool Police detailing the events that took place on the night of November 25.

According to the complaint, the victim along with two friends, attended a pre-graduation event at Club Gravity in Metro Point, Tadong. While one friend left early, the victim reportedly left the club with another friend around 1:20 AM hiring a cab for 6th Mile, Tadong. The cab driver, identified as Dil Kumar Biswakarma, allegedly ignored her instructions, verbally abused her and threatened her with dire consequences.

The complaint further alleges that Dil Kumar Biswakarma took the victim in the opposite direction towards Adampool, where he, along with two accomplices identified as Bhupal Biswakarma and Sonam Tamang physically assaulted and raped her inside the vehicle. The perpetrators then dropped the victim back at 6th Mile, Tadong.

Ranipool Police registered the case (FIR Case No. 42/2023, dated 26/11/2023) under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376D (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Dil Kumar Biswakarma, Bhupal Biswakarma and Sonam Tamang were arrested and a medical examination was conducted for both the victim and the accused.

The police, in the course of their investigation also discovered a connection to a previous case (Ranipool PS case no. 41/2023 DTD. 24.11.2023) involving accused Milan Biswakarma. Milan Biswakarma, along with a child in conflict with the law was identified and apprehended in connection with that case. Furthermore, the police have identified and intend to seize the vehicle (registration No. WB73E-0592) used in the crime.

In a separate development, the police also issued 7 traffic challans under the C.M.V Act, 1988, during the course of their duties.