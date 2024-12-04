The Sikkim Police arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Namchi district.

In this connection, the police also registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

In her complaint, the 11-year-old girl, stated that the accused lured her and took her to his room on the pretext of giving sweets.

He then “touched her inappropriately and solicited sexual favours, offering money in exchange”, according to the complaint.

Investigation into the matter is underway and further details are awaited.