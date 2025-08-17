Sikkim: Soreng police arrest drug peddler with contraband capsules

Sikkim's Soreng District Police arrested a 32-year-old man and seized contraband substances during a late-night operation in Nayabazar, on August 16 evening.

Acting on surveillance inputs, personnel from Naya Bazar Police Station intercepted a taxi (SK04J/0015) near the Forest Bungalow around 9:03 pm on August 16. The driver, identified as Passang Bhutia, son of late Jangbo Bhutia and a resident of Housing Colony, Nayabazar, was found in possession of 144 Windlas Winspasmo Forte capsules packed in 18 strips. Police also recovered Rs 4,600 in cash from him.

The search was conducted in the presence of Pramila Gurung, BDO, Baiguney, officials said. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, 2006.

Police said Bhutia, described as a habitual drug peddler, had been under their radar for some time. His vehicle, along with the seized substances, has been taken into custody.

The Soreng District Police reiterated their commitment to making the district drug-free and appealed to citizens to support efforts against substance abuse.