Sikkim man arrested for attacking grandparents with sharp weapon in Namchi

The Sikkim police arrested a man for allegedly attacking his grandparents in Yangang area of Namchi district.

The elderly couple was left critically injured after being allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon in Yangang, police said on August 2.

Their grandson has been arrested for the assault that took place on Friday night, police said.

The couple was admitted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok in critical condition, a police officer said.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

Earlier last month, the Sikkim police had arrested a school teacher and two others for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student in Gyalshing district, an officer said on July 16.

The minor, a class 7 student, had complained that the teacher and the two others had sexually abused her.

On July 14, the headmistress of the school filed an official complaint with the Gyalshing police against the accused.

The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the officer added.