Sikkim's Sadar Police Station arrested an individual for involvement in a Google Pay (GPay) scam, marking a decisive step against cyber fraud.

The arrested accused has been identified as Shiva Gurung, also known as Stefen Gurung. He has been taken into custody, following which legal proceedings have been initiated.

According to the police, the arrest is part of an ongoing effort to crack down on digital fraud and protect people from online scams.

The investigation is still underway to find out how big the scam was and whether others were also involved.

Sadar Police has urged the public to be careful while making online payments and to report any suspicious activities related to digital fraud.