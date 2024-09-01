Sikkim Police arrest man in Soreng for alleged sexual assault of 9-year-old stepdaughter
A man in Soreng has been arrested by Sikkim Police for allegedly sexually assaulting his 9-year-old stepdaughter. The case, filed on August 30, is currently under investigation.
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The Sikkim Police received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl by her stepfather in Soreng district.
The complaint was filed on August 30 at the Soreng Police Station.
The victim, a resident of Soreng, was brought to the Soreng Community Health Center (CHC) with a history of sexual assault on multiple occasions.
Upon receiving the information, the personnel took prompt action and registered an FIR (No. 21/2024) under Section 4/6 of the POCSO Act 2012.
Later, the officials arrested the accused stepfather who has been sent into police custody.
The case is currently under investigation and further details are awaited.
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