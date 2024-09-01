The Sikkim Police received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl by her stepfather in Soreng district.

The complaint was filed on August 30 at the Soreng Police Station.

The victim, a resident of Soreng, was brought to the Soreng Community Health Center (CHC) with a history of sexual assault on multiple occasions.

Upon receiving the information, the personnel took prompt action and registered an FIR (No. 21/2024) under Section 4/6 of the POCSO Act 2012.

Later, the officials arrested the accused stepfather who has been sent into police custody.

The case is currently under investigation and further details are awaited.