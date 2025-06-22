Sikkim cops apprehend one with brown sugar in Soreng, vehicle intercepted

Sikkim's Soreng police, on June 21, apprehended Akhil Akhtar, a resident of Islampur currently living in Daragoan, on suspicion of possessing contraband substances. Acting on prior intelligence, the police intercepted a Siliguri-to-Soreng daily taxi (Spacio SK02J/0424) at Church Fatak near Bhir Dara, Soreng, at around 4 pm.

During a search conducted by police officers, a black plastic pouch containing a mud-coloured substance suspected to be brown sugar, weighing 8.33 grams, was recovered and seized from his possession.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to police, Akhtar, a tailor by profession, had been under surveillance for some time and was finally apprehended as part of Soreng District Police's ongoing anti-drug efforts.

Reaffirming their commitment to combat drug abuse, Soreng Police urged civil society members to support efforts in making Soreng a drug-free district.