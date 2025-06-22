Sikkim cops apprehend one with brown sugar in Soreng, vehicle intercepted
Akhil Akhtar arrested in Soreng with contraband. Police intercept taxi based on prior intelligence. Case registered under NDPS Act and BNS
- Akhil Akhtar was caught with suspected brown sugar in Soreng
- Police acted on intelligence to intercept taxi near Bhir Dara
- Recovered substance weighed 8.33 grams and was seized
Sikkim's Soreng police, on June 21, apprehended Akhil Akhtar, a resident of Islampur currently living in Daragoan, on suspicion of possessing contraband substances. Acting on prior intelligence, the police intercepted a Siliguri-to-Soreng daily taxi (Spacio SK02J/0424) at Church Fatak near Bhir Dara, Soreng, at around 4 pm.
During a search conducted by police officers, a black plastic pouch containing a mud-coloured substance suspected to be brown sugar, weighing 8.33 grams, was recovered and seized from his possession.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
According to police, Akhtar, a tailor by profession, had been under surveillance for some time and was finally apprehended as part of Soreng District Police's ongoing anti-drug efforts.
Reaffirming their commitment to combat drug abuse, Soreng Police urged civil society members to support efforts in making Soreng a drug-free district.
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