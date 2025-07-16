Sikkim school teacher, two others held for sexually abusing 14-year-old student

The Sikkim police arrested a school teacher and two others for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student in Gyalshing district, an officer said on July 16.

The minor, a class 7 student, had complained that the teacher and the two others had sexually abused her.

On July 14, the headmistress of the school filed an official complaint with the Gyalshing police against the accused.

The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the officer added.

Earlier, in a related incident, the Sikkim police apprehended eight individuals, including four boys for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl for months in Gyalshing district.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Aoril 11, after the girl's school alerted them about her condition.