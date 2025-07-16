Sikkim school teacher, two others held for sexually abusing 14-year-old student
Sikkim police have detained a school teacher and two others for allegedly assaulting a minor. The incident occurred in Gyalshing district and involves serious charges under the POCSO Act. A related case in the same district saw eight individuals arrested for a similar offence.
- A class 7 student reported sexual assault by teacher and two others
- Headmistress filed complaint leading to police action on July 14
- Accused charged under relevant sections of POCSO Act
The Sikkim police arrested a school teacher and two others for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student in Gyalshing district, an officer said on July 16.
The minor, a class 7 student, had complained that the teacher and the two others had sexually abused her.
On July 14, the headmistress of the school filed an official complaint with the Gyalshing police against the accused.
The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the officer added.
Earlier, in a related incident, the Sikkim police apprehended eight individuals, including four boys for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl for months in Gyalshing district.
The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee on Aoril 11, after the girl's school alerted them about her condition.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today