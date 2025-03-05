Sikkim police have successfully dismantled a significant drug operation, arresting three individuals and seizing substantial narcotics during a targeted raid in Salangthang, Kalikhola, Ranka.

A specialised team from Sadar Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Tamanraj Gurung, conducted a precision operation at a rented premises. The raid, executed with legal precision and witnessed by independent observers, resulted in a major breakthrough against local drug networks.

Three suspects were arrested: Narendra Ijam (37) from Salangthang, Suraj Tamang (26) from Radang, and Gokul Tamang (25) from Arithang. Police seized 93.99 grams of suspected brown sugar, 17 bottles of RX Codeine Phosphate syrup, electronic devices, wristwatches, and three vehicles linked to drug transportation.

Authorities have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Sikkim Anti-Drugs and Anti-Human Trafficking Act.