Sikkim Police arrest two Citizen Action Party spokespersons over alleged tampering of internal police communication

Sikkim Police have arrested two spokespersons of the Citizen Action Party (CAP), Sikkim, in connection with the alleged unauthorised access, alteration and circulation of an internal police communication that investigators claim was manipulated to falsely suggest a salary fund crisis within the police department.

The accused, Mahesh Rai and Albert Gurung, were arrested on the night of July 21 after the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gangtok, issued non-bailable warrants in connection with CID Police Station Case No. 03/2026.

According to police, the case was registered on July 12 under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to circulating false information, forgery, use of forged electronic records and criminal conspiracy, along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

The CID said the case originated from a complaint filed by the Accounts Branch of the Sikkim Police Headquarters regarding the alleged misuse of an internal WhatsApp communication circulated on July 9. The message reportedly related to a routine accounting adjustment for salary bill preparation.

Investigators alleged that the communication was accessed through unofficial sources, altered by adding statements purportedly issued by the Finance Department, and then circulated on social media to create the false impression that the state government lacked funds to pay salaries, causing public concern and confusion among government employees.

In a statement, IGP (CID) Tenzing Loden Lepcha, who is also the principal spokesperson of Sikkim Police, said the arrests were carried out only after following due legal process.

According to the CID, both accused had been served notices twice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) directing them to join the investigation. However, after they failed to appear, the investigating officer approached the court, which issued non-bailable warrants.

Police said the two were arrested in Pakyong district, with all mandatory legal procedures, including informing them of the grounds of arrest, notifying their family members and conducting medical examinations, being duly followed.

The CID said the investigation is continuing, with digital and documentary evidence being examined to identify the origin of the communication, determine how it was allegedly altered and circulated, and ascertain whether any other individuals were involved.

Sikkim Police also urged the public to verify information through authorised sources before sharing official or sensitive government communications, warning that tampering with and circulating misleading electronic records could invite legal action.

The CID clarified that the FIR and arrests are part of an ongoing investigation and that the allegations remain subject to judicial scrutiny before the competent court.