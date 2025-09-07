Two in Sikkim's Gyalshing arrested for assaulting doctor

The Sikkim police arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a doctor in Gyalshing district, on September 5.

The incident happened at the Dentam primary health centre around 8 pm.

Gyalshing's SP Tshering Sherpa said, "The doctor was manhandled by two patient attendants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. They verbally abused him and physically manhandled him."

A case was registered at the Dentam police station and the accused were arrested, he said.

Doctors across the state have expressed concern over the incident.

Earlier this week, the police tightened security across the state following reports of suspected child abduction attempts and concerns over possible extremist activities. Although officials have not confirmed any terrorist presence or verified abduction cases, the police have moved quickly to prevent potential threats.

Checkpoints at key entry points, including Rangpo and Melli, are now under stricter monitoring. Security personnel have been instructed to remain alert and respond swiftly to any unusual activity, particularly in rural areas where residents have raised concerns.