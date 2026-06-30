Sikkim Police arrest youth under UAPA for allegedly promoting Islamic State ideology online

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Gangtok for allegedly propagating the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) through social media platforms, with police booking him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police said the arrest followed an investigation launched earlier this month after receiving information that extremist content was being circulated online to influence youths.

The probe led investigators to an Instagram account named "Group of Islamic Members", which was allegedly being used to disseminate Islamic State propaganda.

During the investigation, six persons were detained for questioning. Of them, Md. Arju (19) was arrested and booked under the UAPA, the Information Technology Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The remaining five individuals were released on bail bonds but have been named in the FIR, police said.

Officials said Arju's responses during interrogation were evasive, prompting investigators to search his belongings. Police subsequently seized a mobile phone, laptop, iPad and other electronic devices.

According to investigators, the mobile phone contained incriminating material, while the accused's accounts on X, Instagram and Telegram allegedly carried names and content suggestive of Islamic State affiliation.

Police further claimed that discussions within the "Group of Islamic Members" Instagram account included topics related to funding militant organisations and the circulation of counterfeit currency.

Investigators also found WhatsApp conversations on the accused's phone involving Pakistani mobile numbers, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the alleged network and whether others were involved in the online activities, police added.