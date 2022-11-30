Sikkim Police arrest four persons for allegedly carrying sharp weapons during former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief Pawan Kumar Chamling's padayatra in Pakyong district two days ago.

Notably, the four persons were picked from various places on November 29, evening with sharp weapons which they carried during Chamling's padayatra in Rongli town.

As per police, on November 29 credible source information was received stating that one of the vehicles bearing No. SK 05 P 0329 (registered in the name Mainam Garden) travelling in the carcade of SDF political rally was in possession of dangerous and prohibited weapons.

On receipt of the information, the police team swiftly intercepted the vehicle in front of Rongli PS at around 1400 hrs.

On further verification, it was found that the vehicle was driven by Smile Gurung, aged 24 yrs, resident of Lower Salleybong along with four passengers identified as Bablu Das, Avijeet Saha, Krishna Roy and Deb Jyoti al hailing from West Bengal.

As per legal procedure, a thorough search of the vehicle was carried out in presence of SDM Rongli and other witnesses leading to the recovery of sharp-edged weapons.

During their examination, the occupants were unable to give any satisfactory answers to the various queries put across as to why they were in possession of the recovered sharp-edged weapons.

It is learnt that they had been hired from outside the State of Sikkim and were not conversant in Nepali.

The timely action of the law enforcement agency led to the seizure of the said weapons along with the arrest of the aforementioned persons and prevented the likelihood of any untoward incident. Furthermore, the organizers of the rally had not given any intimation or sought permission from the concerned authorities.

In the event of any clash or law and order situation, the recovered arms could have been used as a dangerous weapon to cause loss of life and damage to property. To ascertain the reason and motive behind the hiring of men from outside the state who were in possession of the said arms, Rongli PS Case No. 17/2022, u/s 120B/34 IPC, 1860 r/w Section 25 of Arms Act, 1959 has been registered and the case is under investigation.

All five of the aforementioned men have been arrested and will be produced before the Court of Ld. JM/Gangtok to obtain police remand.