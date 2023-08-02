Sikkim Police on August 2 carried out a search at the office of the multi-purpose cooperative society located at Melli Dara in connection with the police complaint against Citizen Action Party (ACP) leader Ganesh Rai.

The police search the office on the basis of a complaint filed against Rai at Melli police station alleging that the latter misused the loan amount sanctioned by the SISCO bank of Namchi under the Ginger Crop Loan scheme.

In the complaint, the complainant that he only received Rs 50,000 when his sanctioned amount was Rs 1 lakh.

''I saw 33 names of my villagers in the list of beneficiaries of the ginger crop loan. When I enquired, it was revealed that they have received half the amount,'' the complaint said in his complaint.

As per the complainant, Rai has fraudulently taken the loan in the name of several farmers of Melli Dara by producing false and forged documents and siphoning off the said loan amounts.

As per reports, the Police have registered a case under sections IPC 409, 420, 468, 471, and 12B of 1860.

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