Sikkim police crack Mamring murder case, ex-boyfriend arrested

Sikkim Police have solved the case of a woman found dead in a locked room in Mamring last week, confirming it was a premeditated murder and not suicide. The accused, 29-year-old Sangay Dorjee Sherpa, was arrested in Siliguri before he could flee further.

At a press conference, Namchi Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia detailed how the investigation unfolded.

The case began on August 31, when a foul smell reported by two locals led police to a rented room belonging to Dawa Gurung. Inside, officers discovered the body of 28-year-old Sita Chetry from Soreng, a small restaurant owner who also worked as a security guard to support herself.

“She was a hardworking woman who was trying to build her life through honest work,” SP Bhutia said.

At first, the cut wounds on her wrists suggested suicide. But investigators noticed inconsistencies and decided to dig deeper.

A breakthrough came when a taxi driver revealed that on August 29, Sita had booked a car with her ex-boyfriend, Sherpa. They were last seen together before getting off midway. Tracing phone records confirmed Sita was alive until around 2 pm that day, the likely time of the murder.

Investigators later learned that the room where her body was discovered had been locked for two months and was not in use, pointing to a deliberate plan.

“Both the victim and the accused entered that room without permission from the owner. This shows it was planned,” the SP explained.

Sherpa was tracked to Siliguri, West Bengal, where he had already booked a ticket to Kolkata. Police, coordinating with their counterparts, intercepted him before he could escape.

“If we had not done such careful investigation, the accused would have escaped. He was already planning to go to Kolkata and then probably leave the country,” SP Bhutia said.

According to police, Sherpa and Sita had known each other for two to three years. They first met while working as security guards before Sita started her food business. Sherpa had been living with her since mid-August, and repeated arguments over money allegedly escalated into violence.

Initially, Sherpa denied any involvement. However, once confronted with digital records, witness testimony, and forensic evidence, he confessed to the crime.